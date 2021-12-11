Left Menu

CM Channi hands over appointment letters to kin of deceased Punjab farmers

Punjab Chief Minister accompanied by the State Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Randeep Singh Nabha handed over appointment letters as Clerks to 11 family members of the farmers who lost their lives in the farmers' protest against the three farm laws.

ANI | Chandigarh (Punjab) | Updated: 11-12-2021 18:51 IST | Created: 11-12-2021 18:51 IST
Punjab Chief Miniter hands over appointment letters to kin of deceased Punjab farmers (Pic Credit: Government of Punjab). Image Credit: ANI
Punjab Chief Minister accompanied by the State Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Randeep Singh Nabha handed over appointment letters as Clerks to 11 family members of the farmers who lost their lives in the farmers' protest against the three farm laws. A statement issued by the Punjab government read, "Living up to the commitment of standing shoulder to shoulder with the farmers in their hour of need, the Punjab Chief Minister accompanied by the Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Randeep Singh Nabha handed over appointment letters as Clerks to 11 family members of the farmers who lost their lives in the movement against the three black farm laws."

Calling farmers the backbone of the economic structure of the State, the Chief Minister said that the State Government would always undertake every possible step to ensure the Welfare of the victim families. Those who were given the appointment letters included Boota Singh, Manish Kumar, Amritpal Kaur, Manpreet Kaur, Kamalpreet Singh, Nirmal Singh, Gurvinder Kaur, Bakhshish Singh, Narinder Singh, Diksha, and Gagandeep Kaur. (ANI)

