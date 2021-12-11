Left Menu

Karnataka, Puducherry, Chandigarh, Punjab register big wins in Sr National Men's Hockey

Kicking off proceedings in the tournament opener, Karnataka thrashed Jammu and Kashmir 14-0, while in the second Pool C game of the day, Puducherry trounced Arunachal Pradesh by the same margin. In the final game of the day from Pool E, Manipur beat Tripura 21-0 to kickstart their campaign on a rousing note.

PTI | Pune | Updated: 11-12-2021 19:25 IST | Created: 11-12-2021 19:25 IST
Karnataka, Puducherry, Chandigarh, Punjab register big wins in Sr National Men's Hockey
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka, Puducherry, Chandigarh and Punjab registered comprehensive wins in their respective pool matches of the 11th Hockey India Senior Men National Championship here on Saturday. Kicking off proceedings in the tournament opener, Karnataka thrashed Jammu and Kashmir 14-0, while in the second Pool C game of the day, Puducherry trounced Arunachal Pradesh by the same margin. In Pool D, Punjab, led by Olympic bronze medallist Rupinder Pal Singh, defeated Uttarakhand 11-0, while in Pool E, Chandigarh beat Rajasthan 14-0. In the final game of the day from Pool E, Manipur beat Tripura 21-0 to kickstart their campaign on a rousing note. Andaman and Nicobar forfeited their Pool D game against Andhra Pradesh.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Geminid meteor shower 2021 set to peak this week: When and where to look up?

Geminid meteor shower 2021 set to peak this week: When and where to look up?

 United States
2
U.N. appoints Biden aide Russell as next UNICEF chief

U.N. appoints Biden aide Russell as next UNICEF chief

 Global
3
Security big challenge in 5G, IoT sensors security non-compliant: VIL CTO

Security big challenge in 5G, IoT sensors security non-compliant: VIL CTO

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation, inspires memes; Japanese billionaire Maezawa blasts off into space and more

Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation,...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021