NC MPs receive invitation for Delimitation Commission meeting, yet to decide on attendance

National Conference MP Hasnain Masoodi on Saturday said they have received an invitation from the Delimitation Commission for a meeting in New Delhi on December 20 and that the party leadership will take a decision on their participation in it.

Masoodi and two other NC MPs -- Farooq Abdullah and Mohammad Akbar Lone -- had boycotted the first meeting of the commission earlier this year, saying the exercise was an outcome of the Jammu and Kashmir Reorganisation Act of 2019, which the party has challenged in the Supreme Court.

In addition to the NC parliamentarians, BJP MPs Jitendra Singh and Jugal Kishore Sharma are associate members of the commission.

Masoodi told PTI, ''Yes, we have received the invitation for the meeting.'' He, however, said no agenda for the meeting was mentioned in the invitation.

''We have not been given any kind of agenda or draft report or any support material,” he added.

Asked whether the NC MPs will participate in the meeting, Masoodi said the party leadership would take a call on the matter.

“The party leadership will discuss the matter and take a decision,” he said.

The commission is headed by retired Supreme Court judge Ranjana Desai and also comprises Chief Election Commissioner Sushil Chandra as an ex-officio member and the Jammu and Kashmir chief electoral officer.

The commission has time till March 6 next year to redraw the boundaries and create new constituencies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)