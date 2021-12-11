Left Menu

Maha: Two killed; one injured in road accidents in Nagpur

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 11-12-2021 19:36 IST | Created: 11-12-2021 19:36 IST
Maha: Two killed; one injured in road accidents in Nagpur
  • Country:
  • India

Two persons were killed and another seriously injured in road accidents in Maharashtra's Nagpur district, police said on Saturday.

The first accident took place on Kamptee-Khaperkheda Road on Friday, in which a rashly-driven van collided with a motorcycle, an official said. Pankaj Yadunath Harode (36), a resident of Kumbharpura, Prem Nagar was killed, while Bharat Suresh Harode (23), a resident of Binaki Mangalwari, was rushed to the hospital for treatment, he said.

Van driver Vikas Prakash Mankar (22), a resident of Bhandara, was arrested on the charges of causing death by negligence under the Indian Penal Code (IPC), the official said.

In a similar incident, a SUV knocked down a pedestrian on Hyderabad-Jabalpur Highway in Kalamna, another official said.

The deceased, Kalubhai Bhikabhai Jugrana (60), a native of Gujarat, was knocked down while crossing the road.

An offence has been registered against the car driver, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Geminid meteor shower 2021 set to peak this week: When and where to look up?

Geminid meteor shower 2021 set to peak this week: When and where to look up?

 United States
2
U.N. appoints Biden aide Russell as next UNICEF chief

U.N. appoints Biden aide Russell as next UNICEF chief

 Global
3
Security big challenge in 5G, IoT sensors security non-compliant: VIL CTO

Security big challenge in 5G, IoT sensors security non-compliant: VIL CTO

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation, inspires memes; Japanese billionaire Maezawa blasts off into space and more

Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation,...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021