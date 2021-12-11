Left Menu

Japan, U.S. agree to boost alliance amid tougher security environment

Reuters | Tokyo | Updated: 11-12-2021 19:40 IST | Created: 11-12-2021 19:36 IST
Japan, U.S. agree to boost alliance amid tougher security environment
US Secretary of State Antony Blinken Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi and U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken agreed on Saturday on the need to fortify their countries' alliance amid a tougher regional security environment, a Japanese government official said.

Hayashi and Blinken, who held talks on the sidelines of a meeting of Group of Seven (G7) foreign ministers in the English city of Liverpool, did not discuss the diplomatic boycott of the Beijing Winter Olympics, the official told reporters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Geminid meteor shower 2021 set to peak this week: When and where to look up?

Geminid meteor shower 2021 set to peak this week: When and where to look up?

 United States
2
U.N. appoints Biden aide Russell as next UNICEF chief

U.N. appoints Biden aide Russell as next UNICEF chief

 Global
3
Security big challenge in 5G, IoT sensors security non-compliant: VIL CTO

Security big challenge in 5G, IoT sensors security non-compliant: VIL CTO

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation, inspires memes; Japanese billionaire Maezawa blasts off into space and more

Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation,...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021