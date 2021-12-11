59,649 cases settled by National Lok Adalat in J&K, Ladakh in a day

A total of 59,649 cases were settled at the day-long National Lok Adalat across the union territories of Jammu & Kashmir and Ladakh on Saturday, an official spokesperson said. An amount of Rs 61.87 crore was awarded as compensation or settlement amount in civil, criminal, labour disputes, electricity and water bills cases, land acquisition, family matters, cheque dishonor, and bank recovery cases during the Lok Adalat, the spokesperson said. Justice Pankaj Mithal, Chief Justice, High Court of J&K and Ladakh and Patron-in-Chief of J&K Legal Services Authority inaugurated the National Lok Adalat at High Court Complex here. According to information received from the districts, out of 70,789 cases taken up by 144 benches of Lok Adalat held at various courts across J&K, 59,071 Cases were disposed of and Rs 59.85 crore was awarded as compensation.

In Ladakh, 797 cases were taken up by six benches and 578 cases were disposed of with over Rs 2.01 crore awarded as compensation or settlement amount.

