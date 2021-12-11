8 drug peddlers arrested from different places in J&K: Police

Eight alleged drug peddlers were arrested and narcotic substances seized from their possession during checking at different places in Ramban, Udhampur and Kathua districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.

Three residents of Doda were arrested after heroin weighing 10 grams was seized from their possession during vehicle checking at Nasheri in Ramban district, a police spokesperson said.

He added that two residents of Punjab were also nabbed and 15 kg of poppy straw seized from them as they were on their way to Jammu from Kashmir in a private car.

Another drug peddler was arrested and heroin weighing five grams was seized from his possession during frisking at the Omara Morh in Udhampur district.

Two men carrying 200 grams of charas were arrested from the Chann Morrian area of Hiranagar in Kathua district, the police spokesperson said.

All the accused were booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)