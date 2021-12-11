Left Menu

8 drug peddlers arrested from different places in J&K: Police

PTI | Banihal/Jammu | Updated: 11-12-2021 20:11 IST | Created: 11-12-2021 20:11 IST
8 drug peddlers arrested from different places in J&K: Police
  • Country:
  • India

Eight alleged drug peddlers were arrested and narcotic substances seized from their possession during checking at different places in Ramban, Udhampur and Kathua districts of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday, police said.

Three residents of Doda were arrested after heroin weighing 10 grams was seized from their possession during vehicle checking at Nasheri in Ramban district, a police spokesperson said.

He added that two residents of Punjab were also nabbed and 15 kg of poppy straw seized from them as they were on their way to Jammu from Kashmir in a private car.

Another drug peddler was arrested and heroin weighing five grams was seized from his possession during frisking at the Omara Morh in Udhampur district.

Two men carrying 200 grams of charas were arrested from the Chann Morrian area of Hiranagar in Kathua district, the police spokesperson said.

All the accused were booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Geminid meteor shower 2021 set to peak this week: When and where to look up?

Geminid meteor shower 2021 set to peak this week: When and where to look up?

 United States
2
U.N. appoints Biden aide Russell as next UNICEF chief

U.N. appoints Biden aide Russell as next UNICEF chief

 Global
3
Security big challenge in 5G, IoT sensors security non-compliant: VIL CTO

Security big challenge in 5G, IoT sensors security non-compliant: VIL CTO

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation, inspires memes; Japanese billionaire Maezawa blasts off into space and more

Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation,...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021