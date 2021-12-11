Chhattisgarh: Three killed; six injured in tractor-trolley accident
Three persons were killed and six others injured after a tractor-trolley they were travelling in collided with a pick-up van in Chhattisgarh's Bemetara district, police said on Saturday.
The accident took place near Maharaji village around 9 pm on Friday, when around 30 occupants of the tractor-trolley were returning to their hometown Bundeli village after attended a function in Khairi village, Nawagarh Station House Officer Ajay Sinha said.
Chandra Kumar Yadav (30), Baisakhin Bai (21) and Bhuneshwari (15) were killed in the accident, he said.
The pick-van heading towards Nawagarh collided with the tractor-trolley killing two of the victims on the spot, he said. The injured were shifted to nearby Nawagarh hospital, where one of them died during treatment, he said, adding that the driver of the pick-up van was arrested.
Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel condoled the deaths and prayed for the speedy recovery of the injured, an official communication said.
