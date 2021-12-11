Rajnath Singh to inaugurate two-day 'Swarnim Vijay Parv' at India Gate tomorrow

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh will inaugurate the "Swarnim Vijay Parv" on Sunday at India Gate in the national capital to commemorate 50 years of India's historic victory in the 1971 war and the Indo-Bangladesh friendship.

According to the Ministry of Defence, major weapons and equipment used during the 1971 war will be displayed along with snippets of major battles. After the inauguration, the event would be open to the public.

The closing ceremony will be held on December 13, which will be attended by Rajnath Singh. Many dignitaries, including from Bangladesh, will be present. (ANI)

