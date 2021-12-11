Govt employee among two arrested for attempted bank robbery in JK's Rajouri
- Country:
- India
Two persons, including a government employee, were arrested for their alleged involvement in setting ablaze a saw mill and attempting to loot an adjoining bank in Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Saturday.
Jal Shakti Department employee Pushpinder Sharma and Ankit Sudan were arrested following registration of a case in connection with the burning of a saw mill and attempted robbery in an adjoining bank branch in Sunderbani town Thursday night, a police spokesperson said.
He said the arrested accused confessed to setting ablaze the saw mill in a bid to loot the bank.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Ankit Sudan
- Jammu
- Kashmir
- Jal Shakti Department
- Rajouri
- Pushpinder Sharma
- Sunderbani
ALSO READ
Look at dynastic political parties from Kashmir to Kanyakumari, this is against the democratic spirit: PM Narendra Modi.
Night temperature settles below freezing point in most parts of Kashmir valley
Detailed survey of important Hindu, Buddhist monument sites conducted in Kashmir
Kashmir Police opens complaints portal for transparency
Man absconding for 16 years arrested in Jammu