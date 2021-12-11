Teacher among 2 arrested for poaching spotted deer in Odisha

A primary school headmaster was among two people arrested for allegedly killing a spotted deer by setting up traps in Bhitarkanika National Park in Odisha, a forest officer said on Saturday.

Acting on a tip-off, forest personnel nabbed the duo in a village near the national park on Friday, and seized 5 kg of venison, six traps, two nets and two sharp weapons from their possession, he said.

The arrested persons, identified as Fakir Mohan Nayak, headmaster of government-aided Bagapatia Primary School, and Baikuntha Parida were booked under several sections of the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972, and produced before a court which remanded them to judicial custody, the forest officer added.

