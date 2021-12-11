Left Menu

Maha: Revenue official arrested for taking Rs 25,000 bribe in Chandrapur district

The Anti-Corruption Bureau ACB on Saturday arrested a revenue official from Maharashtras Chandrapur district for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 25,000 from a bricks manufacturer for issuing permit for excavation and soil transportation, an official said.

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Saturday arrested a revenue official from Maharashtra's Chandrapur district for allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 25,000 from a bricks manufacturer for issuing permit for excavation and soil transportation, an official said.

The ACB's Nagpur unit nabbed the accused Nilesh Niwrutti Khatke (36), posted at Bhadrawati tehsil office, while accepting the bribe amount from the complainant, the official said. The complainant had applied for a permit for excavation of 300 brass from his land and had paid Rs 88,256 challan to the government as royalty till December 10, he said. The officer allegedly demanded Rs 25,000 to issue the permit, following which a complaint was lodged with the ACB, the official said.

An offence under the Prevention of Corruption Act was registered at Bhadrawati police station and searches are being conducted the accused official's house, he added.

