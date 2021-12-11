Killing of cops in Bandipora: JK DGP says initial progress in probe, culprits to be neutralised soon

Police have obtained initial clues in the Friday killing of two police personnel in Bandipora and are working on identifying those involved, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh said on Saturday.

The union territory police chief was speaking to reporters in Sopore after visiting the family of one of the slain personnel. The two policemen were killed in a terror attack on Friday.

“Initial clues have come and police are working on them and very soon those involved in the case will be neutralised. We have got some initial clues and the police are working on identifying those behind the killings,” the DGP said.

He said policemen were being targeted as they protect and work for the welfare of the people.

“The terrorists and Pakistani elements feel this pain and when someone comes between the locals and terrorists, they get frustrated,'' Singh said “Police work for the safety of people from terrorists. Police with our forces from the Army, BSF and the CRPF jointly keep the terrorists at distance. This is their (terrorists') desperation, and it is because of this, the killing takes place. We will respond to them,” Singh said. He said the J-K police have been fighting this war for the past 30 years and “it is our responsibility to protect the lives and property of people”.

Asked about the presence of militants in north Kashmir, he said there have been recent incursions by Pakistan in some places in which some Pakistani ultras have infiltrated to this side. “The terrorists are on our radar and you have seen that some of them have been killed in the operations and I hope that Pakistani terrorists who have recently infiltrated will be neutralized soon as the operations are on against them. The main motive of the Pakistani sponsored terrorists is to kill someone and harm the lives of people and their property,” he said.

