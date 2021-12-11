Following are the top stories at 9 pm: NATION DEL47 2NDLD FARMERS Farmers head back home after year-long sit-in on Delhi borders, receive rousing welcome; Protest sites mostly cleared New Delhi/Chandigarh: Singing, dancing and cheering, farmers on Saturday headed back home from Delhi borders on their tractor-trolleys after dismantling their tents and other structures at the end of a year-long sit-in against the Centre's agri laws and were accorded a rousing welcome in the neighbouring states with sweets, garlands and showering of petals from aircraft.

DEL46 CRASH-2NDLD IDENTIFICATION Bodies of 6 armed forces personnel killed in chopper crash identified; handed over to families New Delhi: The bodies of six more armed forces personnel killed in the IAF chopper crash near Coonoor were ''positively'' identified and handed over to their respective families, military officials said on Saturday.

DEL40 PM-RALLY-CDS India in pain but will work harder to face every challenge from inside and outside country: PM Modi Balrampur: India is in pain after the passing away of its first Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat but it will not stop or pause and will strive harder to face every challenge from inside and outside the country, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Saturday and stressed that the work to strengthen the armed forces would continue at a rapid pace.

BOM5 GJ-SHAH Hindu centres of faith were left humiliated for years, but Modi govt restoring their glory: Shah Ahmedabad: Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Saturday said the centres of faith of the Hindu community were left humiliated for many years and nobody cared to bring back their glory until the government led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power in 2014, which is now working ''fearlessly'' for the renovation of such sites.

DEL38 UP-PM-2NDLD RALLY PM inaugurates Saryu canal project in UP, exhorts farmers to consider natural farming Balrampur (UP): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday exhorted farmers to adopt natural farming saying it will help not only save water but also produce better crops, and invited them to join a mega programme on it on December 16 as it would prove beneficial to them.

BOM13 LD RAWAT-COMMENTS-ARRESTS Derogatory comments about Gen Rawat lead to arrests in MP, Guj; K'tka minister orders crack-down while Malayalam film-maker gives up religion Bharuch/Khandwa/Bengaluru: Even as the nation mourned the death of General Bipin Rawat and others in a helicopter crash, derogatory comments about him led to arrests in Gujarat and Madhya Pradesh while a filmmaker in Kerala said he was renouncing Islam in protest against those who indulged in `jubilation' over the tragedy.

DEL27 RAHUL-PANEL-REPORT Rahul takes dig at govt over Par'l panel report on 'Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao' scheme New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Saturday took a dig at the Centre over a parliamentary panel suggesting that the government should reconsider spending on advertisements under the 'Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao' scheme, saying the BJP's real slogan is ''chhavi bachao, photo chhapao (save image, get photos printed)''.

DEL33 MEA-INDO-AFGHAN-2NDLD ASSISTANCE India sends medical supplies to Afghanistan New Delhi: In the first tranche of humanitarian aid to Afghanistan after its takeover by the Taliban, India on Saturday sent 1.6 metric tonnes of life-saving medicines to that country in sync with its commitment of extending help to the Afghan people in their times of difficulty.

LEGAL LGD6 SC-CORRUPTION-ODISHA Time to do away with discretionary quota and opt for auction of public properties, plots: SC New Delhi: The day has come to do away with the allotment of public properties and plots under discretionary quota as it leads to ''corruption, nepotism and favouritism'', the Supreme Court observed on Saturday, advocating their distribution largely through auctions.

LGD5 DL-HC-ED-BENGAL Delhi HC stays notices issued to ED officers by Bengal police New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has stayed the two notices issued to the Enforcement Directorate's (ED) officers by the West Bengal Police pursuant to an FIR lodged by TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee.

LGD4 SC-SENIOR ADVOCATES SC designates seven retired HC chief justices, judges, 18 advocates as senior advocates New Delhi: The Supreme Court has designated seven retired chief justices and judges of various high courts and 18 advocates-on-record and advocates as senior advocates.

FOREIGN FGN42 PAK-US-IMRAN US, Pak should have deeper engagement to promote stability, development for Afghan people: PM Khan Islamabad: Prime Minister Imran Khan said on Saturday that Pakistan and the US must have deeper engagement to promote the shared objectives of peace, stability and economic development to support the Afghan people by taking all possible measures to prevent a humanitarian crisis and economic collapse. By Sajjad Hussain FGN26 CHINA-US-LD DEMOCRACY US using democracy as 'weapon of mass destruction' to stoke confrontation: China on Biden’s Summit for Democracy Beijing: China on Saturday accused the US of using democracy as a “weapon of mass destruction” to ''stoke divisions and confrontation'' as it slammed the Summit for Democracy organised by the Biden administration, which Beijing portrays as a new front being formed by America to isolate it to halt its rise. By K J M Varma.

