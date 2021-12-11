Chopper crash: Lance Naik Vivek Kumar cremated with full state honours in Himachal

Para commando Lance Naik Vivek Kumar who died in a military chopper crash on Wednesday, which also killed CDS General Bipin Rawat, was cremated Saturday with full state honours at his native village in Himachal Pradesh's Kangra district. People in large number bade their final goodbyes to Lance Naik Kumar at the crematorium at Thheru village in Jaisinghpur.

Born in 1993, Kumar had joined the army in 2012 and was the sole breadwinner of the family. Earlier in day, Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur received his mortal remains at Gaggal Airport Kangra. The chief minister laid a wreath on the body of the slain soldier and consoled his father Ramesh Chand. Later, he told the media that the state government has provided Rs 5 lakh as immediate relief to the bereaved family. He also announced additional Rs 5 lakh for the family from his discretionary fund.

Jaisinghpur MLA Ravinder Dhiman, former minister Sudhir Sharma, Lt Gen P N Ananthnarayan, Brig M K Sharma, Captain Mangesh Bhosle, Deputy Commissioner Dr Nipun Jindal and SP Khushal Sharma also laid wreaths on the body.

Chief of Defence Staff Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika and his Defence Adviser Brigadier LS Lidder were among the 13 people killed in the crash on Wednesday.

Gen Rawat, his wife and Brig Lidder were cremated with full military honours at Delhi's Brar Square Crematorium on Friday evening.

The mortal remains of all the 13 people killed in the air accident were brought to Delhi from Sulur in Tamil Nadu Thursday evening, a day after the crash The Army and the Air Force carried out the identification of the bodies keeping in mind the sensitivities and emotional well-being of the family members.

