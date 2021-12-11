Left Menu

MP: Three get five-year RI in infamous Vyapam scam for cheating

He said the Central Bureau of Investigation CBI produced 41 witnesses during the trial against the trio.An absconding accused, Setu Raj of Bihar, has also been convicted and an arrest warrant issued against him, Sharma said.The Supreme Court in 2015 had directed the CBI to probe the massive scam in tests and recruitment conducted by Vyapam while hearing a clutch of petitions.

PTI | Indore | Updated: 11-12-2021 21:11 IST | Created: 11-12-2021 21:11 IST
MP: Three get five-year RI in infamous Vyapam scam for cheating
  • Country:
  • India

A special CBI court on Saturday sentenced three men to rigorous imprisonment (RI) for five years for cheating a doctor of Rs 13 lakh under the pretext of helping his son clear the Pre-Medical Test (PMT) in 2012 conducted by the MP Vyavsayik Pariksha Mandal or Vyapam. The court also imposed a fine of Rs 8,000 on each of them. CBI court judge Sanjay Kumar Gupta found Sourav Kumar Singh, who hails from Bihar, Umesh Srivastava, a resident of Chhattisgarh, and Praveen Singh of Uttar Pradesh- all members of an inter-state gang- guilty under sections 420 (cheating), 467 (forgery of documents) and other counts of the Indian Penal Code, special public prosecutor Ranjan Sharma said. He said the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) produced 41 witnesses during the trial against the trio.

An absconding accused, Setu Raj of Bihar, has also been convicted and an arrest warrant issued against him, Sharma said.

The Supreme Court in 2015 had directed the CBI to probe the massive scam in tests and recruitment conducted by Vyapam while hearing a clutch of petitions. This scam involved rigging professional and recruitment tests. The Vyapam was later renamed the MP Professional Examination Board.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Geminid meteor shower 2021 set to peak this week: When and where to look up?

Geminid meteor shower 2021 set to peak this week: When and where to look up?

 United States
2
U.N. appoints Biden aide Russell as next UNICEF chief

U.N. appoints Biden aide Russell as next UNICEF chief

 Global
3
Security big challenge in 5G, IoT sensors security non-compliant: VIL CTO

Security big challenge in 5G, IoT sensors security non-compliant: VIL CTO

 India
4
Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation, inspires memes; Japanese billionaire Maezawa blasts off into space and more

Science News Roundup: Chinese sighting of 'cube' on moon rouses speculation,...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021