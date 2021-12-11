Left Menu

Kerala reports 3,795 new COVID-19 cases, 50 deaths

Kerala reported 3,795 new COVID-19 cases and 50 deaths in the past 24 hours.

ANI | Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) | Updated: 11-12-2021 21:17 IST | Created: 11-12-2021 21:17 IST
Kerala reports 3,795 new COVID-19 cases, 50 deaths
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
Kerala reported 3,795 new COVID-19 cases and 50 deaths in the past 24 hours. According to the health bulletin, 4,308 patients recovered in the last 24 hours while the state has 38,583 active cases.

As many as 58,344 samples were collected in the last 24 hours. 195 deaths were added to the COVID-19 death list as per new guidelines of the Central government, taking the toll to 42,824 in the state.

Union Health Ministry's Joint Secretary Lav Agarwal on Friday said that the active cases were highest in two states - Kerala and Maharashtra with over 43 per cent and over 10 per cent active cases, respectively. India reported 7,992 fresh COVID-19 cases and 393 deaths in the last 24 hours, informed the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Saturday.

As per the COVID bulletin, India's active caseload currently stands at 93,277, the lowest in 559 days. The active caseload accounts for less than one per cent of total cases and is currently at 0.27 per cent, the lowest since March 2020. With 9,265 new recoveries reported across the country in the last 24 hours, the total recoveries mounted to 3,41,14,331. The recovery rate is at 98.36 per cent, the highest since March 2020.

Meanwhile, in the ongoing nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive, 131.99 crore vaccine doses have been administered so far. As per the ministry, over 140 crore (1,40,07,00,230) vaccine doses have been provided to States and UTs so far through the government's free of cost channel and through the direct state procurement category. (ANI)

