Only fully COVID-19 vaccinated people allowed in Madurai's Meenakshi Amman Temple

The Meenakshi Amman Temple administration on Saturday said that only fully COVID-19 vaccinated persons will be allowed to enter the temple in Madurai, Tamil Nadu from December 13. This comes after the Madurai administration banned non-vaccinated people from entering public places.

The people who have not been vaccinated against COVID-19 would not be allowed entry into public places in Madurai district from December 13, District collector Dr S Aneesh Sekhar has informed. "Those who have not been vaccinated in Madurai will be barred from entering public places including fair price shops, business establishments, supermarkets, theatres, wedding halls, shopping malls, garment shops, banks and liquor stores," the order issued by the District collector read.

The notice further stated that the district administration has been taking measures to send those who have not been vaccinated to nearby centres. Earlier, the administration had given one week's time to people to get at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

"One week's time has been given to people to get at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine, failing which those unvaccinated people to be not allowed to enter public places like hotels, shopping malls and other commercial establishments," the District Collector had said. Meanwhile, according to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Tamil Nadu has administered as many as 7,46,84,956 COVID-19 vaccine doses so far. (ANI)

