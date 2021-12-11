US and Japan reaffirm alliance for peace and security
- Country:
- United States
U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi reaffirmed the U.S.-Japan alliance's importance for peace and security when they met on Saturday, a U.S. state department spokesman said.
"Secretary Blinken also conveyed the value of U.S.-Japan-Republic of Korea cooperation for maintaining a free, open, interconnected, prosperous, resilient, and secure Indo-Pacific region," spokesperson Ned Price said, after the talks on the sidelines of a meeting of Group of Seven (G7) foreign ministers in the English city of Liverpool.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
