US and Japan reaffirm alliance for peace and security

U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken and Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi reaffirmed the U.S.-Japan alliance's importance for peace and security when they met on Saturday, a U.S. state department spokesman said.

"Secretary Blinken also conveyed the value of U.S.-Japan-Republic of Korea cooperation for maintaining a free, open, interconnected, prosperous, resilient, and secure Indo-Pacific region," spokesperson Ned Price said, after the talks on the sidelines of a meeting of Group of Seven (G7) foreign ministers in the English city of Liverpool.

