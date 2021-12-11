Left Menu

Punjab man booked for foreign job promise fraud

The action came on complaint of fraud lodged by Darshan Kumar of Mool-Thathri village of Doda district, a spokesperson of the Crime Branch, Jammu, said.In his complaint, Kumar said Singh lured him through a Haryana-based fake overseas job consultancy, which provided him with a job letter along with an air ticket.

A case was registered on Saturday against a Punjab resident for allegedly duping a man here in Doda district with promise of a job in Kenya, police said. The Jammu and Kashmir Crime Branch registered a case against Amrit Pal Singh, a resident of Nehianwala village of Bathinda, and his associates, for allegedly cheating a local man, police said.

In his complaint, Kumar said Singh lured him through a Haryana-based fake overseas job consultancy, which provided him with a job letter along with an air ticket. He said he was surprised to find out later that the company cancelled his air tickets without any notice. During its initial investigation, police established a case of fraud and filed a case against Singh for opening a fake company with an intention to defraud people, the spokesperson said. A further investigation has been launched into the matter, the spokesperson added.

