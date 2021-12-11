Left Menu

Germany says time is running out for Iran nuclear deal

German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock said there was no progress in sight for nuclear talks with Iran, and stressed that time was running out. due to the offer of the Iranian government negotiations have been thrown back six months," Baerbock told reporters on the sidelines of a G7 meeting in Liverpool, England. "Time is running out."

Reuters | Liverpool | Updated: 11-12-2021 22:40 IST | Created: 11-12-2021 22:31 IST
Germany says time is running out for Iran nuclear deal
German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock said there was no progress in sight for nuclear talks with Iran, and stressed that time was running out. "It has shown in the last days that we do not have any progress... due to the offer of the Iranian government negotiations have been thrown back six months," Baerbock told reporters on the sidelines of a G7 meeting in Liverpool, England.

"Time is running out."

