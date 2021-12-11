Germany says time is running out for Iran nuclear deal
German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock said there was no progress in sight for nuclear talks with Iran, and stressed that time was running out. due to the offer of the Iranian government negotiations have been thrown back six months," Baerbock told reporters on the sidelines of a G7 meeting in Liverpool, England. "Time is running out."
Reuters | Liverpool | Updated: 11-12-2021 22:40 IST | Created: 11-12-2021 22:31 IST
- Country:
- Australia
German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock said there was no progress in sight for nuclear talks with Iran, and stressed that time was running out. "It has shown in the last days that we do not have any progress... due to the offer of the Iranian government negotiations have been thrown back six months," Baerbock told reporters on the sidelines of a G7 meeting in Liverpool, England.
"Time is running out."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Iran: UN experts strongly condemned execution of child offenders
Police fire tear gas to disperse protesters in Iranian city
Top Iran diplomat calls for lifting of sanctions, days before Vienna nuclear talks
Iranian police clash with protesters after water shortage rallies
Protesters, police clash in central Iran after rally over water shortages