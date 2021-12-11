G7 agrees on need for return to talks to resolve Russia-Ukraine crisis - German minister
German foreign minister Annalena Baerbock said on Saturday the G7 agreed that to resolve the crisis over a Russian troop build up on the Ukrainian border, parties needed to return to the negotiating table.
"We need to take every action to return to dialogue," Baerbock told reporters on the sidelines of a G7 meeting in Liverpool. She referred to opportunities like the Normandy Format, which involves Russia, Ukraine, France and Germany.
