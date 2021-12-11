Left Menu

Jharkhand DGP asks ADG CID to submit pending cases related to NCW in 15 days

A meeting took place between National Commission of Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma and Jharkhand DGP Neeraj Sinha on Friday evening and the DGP asked Additional Director General (CID) to submit pending matters related to NCW within 15 days.

ANI | Ranchi (Jharkhand) | Updated: 11-12-2021 22:59 IST
A meeting took place between National Commission of Women (NCW) chairperson Rekha Sharma and Jharkhand DGP Neeraj Sinha on Friday evening and the DGP asked Additional Director General (CID) to submit pending matters related to NCW within 15 days. The meeting was held at Police Headquarter Jharkhand.

"Although there was no pre-determined agenda for the meeting, issues related to problems faced by women and action being taken for resolving them were discussed in detail during the meeting," said the police. According to the official statement, although Jharkhand police have not received list of pending matters related to NCW recently, the DGP instructed ADG CID to review pending cases/matters related to NCW and send factual action taken report in all the pending matters within 15 days.

According to the official statement, the meeting took place in a round table format, and due respect, courtesy, and honour were extended towards NCW Chairperson. "Jharkhand Police is extremely sensitive towards the issues and problems faced by women and consider it as a top priority and is committed towards ensuring speedy redressal of the grievances of women on a priority basis," said the Police.

Earlier in the day, Sharma said that she will write to Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren about the callous attitude of Director-General of Police (DGP) Neeraj Sinha on women's issues. (ANI)

