Toddler girl's body found floating in Beed weir
PTI | Beed | Updated: 11-12-2021 23:12 IST | Created: 11-12-2021 23:12 IST
- Country:
- India
The body of a missing 14-month-old girl was found floating in a weir in a village in Beed district of Maharashtra on Saturday, police said. The body was fished out from the weir near Nandurphata village by police personnel, a police official said.
Further investigation is underway.
- READ MORE ON:
- Maharashtra
- Nandurphata
