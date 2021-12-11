Bengal CID arrests six for firearm racket

The West Bengal CID has arrested at least six persons allegedly running a firearms racket and seized from their possession a few arms and ammunitions as well as documents including licences from different locations of Purba Bardhaman and North 24 Parganas districts, a senior officer said on Saturday. Arresting the six criminals, the state CID also found that the group was manufacturing fake rubber stamps to get licences for the firearms, he added. Acting on a tip-off, sleuths of the special operation group of the state CID conducted a raid at a private organisation in the city's Salt Lake area and arrested the security guard for keeping a firearm without any proper documentation. Questioning him, the CID sleuths of the state agency conducted simultaneous raids at different locations in the two districts and nabbed the culprits including the kingpin, he added. ''While arresting them we found that the gang was also into manufacturing fake rubber stamps bearing names of crucial departments. We have started an investigation on whether they were supplying arms to anyone in the state or outside,'' he said.

Five of the six were on Saturday produced at the Bankshall court while one was produced at the Sealdah court, the officer said.

