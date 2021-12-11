Left Menu

Bengal CID arrests six for firearm racket

The West Bengal CID has arrested at least six persons allegedly running a firearms racket and seized from their possession a few arms and ammunitions as well as documents including licences from different locations of Purba Bardhaman and North 24 Parganas districts, a senior officer said on Saturday.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 11-12-2021 23:14 IST | Created: 11-12-2021 23:14 IST
Bengal CID arrests six for firearm racket
  • Country:
  • India

The West Bengal CID has arrested at least six persons allegedly running a firearms racket and seized from their possession a few arms and ammunitions as well as documents including licences from different locations of Purba Bardhaman and North 24 Parganas districts, a senior officer said on Saturday. Arresting the six criminals, the state CID also found that the group was manufacturing fake rubber stamps to get licences for the firearms, he added. Acting on a tip-off, sleuths of the special operation group of the state CID conducted a raid at a private organisation in the city's Salt Lake area and arrested the security guard for keeping a firearm without any proper documentation. Questioning him, the CID sleuths of the state agency conducted simultaneous raids at different locations in the two districts and nabbed the culprits including the kingpin, he added. ''While arresting them we found that the gang was also into manufacturing fake rubber stamps bearing names of crucial departments. We have started an investigation on whether they were supplying arms to anyone in the state or outside,'' he said.

Five of the six were on Saturday produced at the Bankshall court while one was produced at the Sealdah court, the officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Ashes to have second day-night test in Hobart; Motor racing-Advantage Hamilton after practice for Abu Dhabi showdown and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Ashes to have second day-night test in Hobart; ...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA finds no Blue Origin safety issues after review; TV host Michael Strahan and Alan Shepard's daughter set for Blue Origin launch and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA finds no Blue Origin safety issues after revi...

 Global
3
Man with travel history to Zimbabwe, South Africa tests positive for Omicron in Delhi, second patient of new Covid variant in city: Sources

Man with travel history to Zimbabwe, South Africa tests positive for Omicron...

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Sport-British government to develop new concussion protocols; Soccer-Spain's LaLiga clubs approve CVC 1.9 billion euro capital injection and more

Sports News Roundup: Sport-British government to develop new concussion prot...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021