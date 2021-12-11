Military fest would help people gain knowledge about wars armed forces fought: Punjab Guv

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit on Saturday said the military literature festival will provide an opportunity for people in general and youths in particular to gain knowledge about the wars fought by armed forces and get inspired from their experiences.

The fifth edition of the annual military literature festival, which began on Saturday, is being organised jointly by the government of Punjab, the Chandigarh administration and the Western Command of the Indian Army. This time it is being organised in online mode.

The governor paid tributes to Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat and other personnel who were killed in a helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu on December 8.

“Nation will never forget their rich contribution,” tn governor said.

The theme of the festival is the Golden Jubilee of the 1971 Indo Pak war.

“As we embark on the journey of Golden Jubilee of the 1971 Indo Pak war, we have a great opportunity today to relive the grandeur of history, the braver tales and valor of Indian soldiers in 1971 Indo Pak War in the 5th Edition of Military Literature Festival,” he said.

“Learning from military history is very important. It is the key to self-improvement. It gives us an insight into how other people in other days accomplished their missions,” he said.

Publishing periodicals and journals from time to time and organising events like military literature festival narrows down the knowledge gap between the people and experts, he said.

“We all know that India has always been a peace-loving country which never in its history has been aggressive towards the people of any other land,” said an official release, quoting the governor.

“We are now moving towards self-reliance in the defence sector. About 65 percent of the defence budget is now being spent on procurement within the country itself. This is the resolution of the AatmaNirbhar Bharat,” he said.

