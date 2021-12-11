Left Menu

Chhattisgarh govt to constitute Council aiming to combat ill effects of climate change

The Chhattisgarh government is gearing up to form State Green Council to combat the ill effects of climate change by giving a new direction to the concept of regenerative development.

ANI | Raipur (Chhattisgarh) | Updated: 11-12-2021 23:16 IST | Created: 11-12-2021 23:16 IST
Chhattisgarh govt to constitute Council aiming to combat ill effects of climate change
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel [File Photo/ANI]. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Chhattisgarh government is gearing up to form State Green Council to combat the ill effects of climate change by giving a new direction to the concept of regenerative development. It is noteworthy that due to continuous environmental degradation, regenerative and sustainable development is the only option to avoid the ill effects of climate change and the increase in the earth's temperature in the world. This will help in protecting the environment and nature as well as in the income of the poor communities. Progress is being made in the field of growth and agriculture, a statement by the state government said.

In the state of Chhattisgarh, many innovative works have been started in this direction in the last three years. Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary Forest, Agriculture Production Commissioner, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Managing Director of Minor Forest Produce Association will be members of the Chhattisgarh State Green Council and the Chief Conservator of Forests will be its member secretary. As per the statement, Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel will be the chairman of this council. Agriculture Minister Ravindra Choubey, Forest Minister Mohammad Akbar, and Advisor to Chief Minister Pradeep Sharma will be the Vice-Chairman of Chhattisgarh State Green Council.

In addition to the Member Secretary and Technical Advisor, a total of 12 members will be appointed in the Council. Forest Department will be the administrative department for regenerative development work. Baghel has asked the Chief Secretary to ensure immediate action regarding the formation of the Chhattisgarh State Green Council. The Chief Minister has given instructions to start the council's office in the Minor Forest Produce Union office immediately.

Swaniti Initiative organization will serve as a technical advisor. 7 members of the Chhattisgarh State Green Council will be nominated by the chairman from among the reputed people of the private sector. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Ashes to have second day-night test in Hobart; Motor racing-Advantage Hamilton after practice for Abu Dhabi showdown and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Ashes to have second day-night test in Hobart; ...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA finds no Blue Origin safety issues after review; TV host Michael Strahan and Alan Shepard's daughter set for Blue Origin launch and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA finds no Blue Origin safety issues after revi...

 Global
3
Man with travel history to Zimbabwe, South Africa tests positive for Omicron in Delhi, second patient of new Covid variant in city: Sources

Man with travel history to Zimbabwe, South Africa tests positive for Omicron...

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Sport-British government to develop new concussion protocols; Soccer-Spain's LaLiga clubs approve CVC 1.9 billion euro capital injection and more

Sports News Roundup: Sport-British government to develop new concussion prot...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021