Left Menu

TN chopper crash: Rajnath Singh speaks to Group Captain Varun Singh's father

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday spoke to Group Captain Varun Singh's father, the lone survivor of the Indian Air Force (IAF) chopper crash that resulted in the death of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 others in Tamil Nadu, continued to be critical but stable.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2021 23:21 IST | Created: 11-12-2021 23:21 IST
TN chopper crash: Rajnath Singh speaks to Group Captain Varun Singh's father
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Saturday spoke to Group Captain Varun Singh's father, the lone survivor of the Indian Air Force (IAF) chopper crash that resulted in the death of Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife and 11 others in Tamil Nadu, continued to be critical but stable. Defence Minister is in touch with the Captain's family.

Earlier today, IAF officials informed that Singh's health condition continues to be critical but stable. On Thursday, he was shifted to Air Force Command hospital in Bengaluru from Wellington's Military Hospital for further treatment.

The Group Captain was recently conferred with the Shaurya Chakra by President Ram Nath Kovind for his act of exceptional gallantry. Thirteen of the 14 people on board the Mi-17V5 helicopter, including India's first chief of defence staff (CDS), his wife Madhulika Rawat were among those killed after it crashed on December 8.

Those who died in the crash include Chief of Defence Staff General Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, his Defence Adviser Brigadier Lakhbinder Singh Lidder, Staff Officer Lieutenant Colonel Harjinder Singh and nine other Armed Forces personnel including the Air Force helicopter crew. On Friday, the bodies of General Rawat his wife and his defence assistant Brigadier LS Lidder were cremated with full military honours in the Brar Square crematorium in the national capital. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Ashes to have second day-night test in Hobart; Motor racing-Advantage Hamilton after practice for Abu Dhabi showdown and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Ashes to have second day-night test in Hobart; ...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA finds no Blue Origin safety issues after review; TV host Michael Strahan and Alan Shepard's daughter set for Blue Origin launch and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA finds no Blue Origin safety issues after revi...

 Global
3
Man with travel history to Zimbabwe, South Africa tests positive for Omicron in Delhi, second patient of new Covid variant in city: Sources

Man with travel history to Zimbabwe, South Africa tests positive for Omicron...

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Sport-British government to develop new concussion protocols; Soccer-Spain's LaLiga clubs approve CVC 1.9 billion euro capital injection and more

Sports News Roundup: Sport-British government to develop new concussion prot...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021