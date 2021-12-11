Left Menu

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 11-12-2021 23:27 IST | Created: 11-12-2021 23:27 IST
Man tries to `hang' girlfriend after break-up
A 23-year-old man allegedly tried to kill his estranged girlfriend by hanging her from the ceiling at her house, city police said on Saturday.

The incident took place in Koradi area of the city on Friday.

Aadesh Durgadas Tirpude (23), the accused, was absconding and a case of attempt to murder under IPC section 307 has been registered against him, police said.

Tirpude's girlfriend had stopped speaking to him after he was arrested in a theft case some time ago, said a police official.

On Friday he allegedly barged into her house, slapped her and tried to hang her from a ceiling rod with a scarf, the official said.

Luckily, the girl's cousin came to her rescue and Tirpude fled from the spot, he said. Further probe is on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

