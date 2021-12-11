Left Menu

Rohini court blast: Police quizzing people present inside court complex at time of incident

The Delhi Police is questioning the people present inside the Rohini court complex on Thursday when a low-intensity explosion took place inside one of the courtrooms, officials said.The investigation is underway to ascertain who had planted the bag inside the courtroom.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2021 23:57 IST | Created: 11-12-2021 23:57 IST
Rohini court blast: Police quizzing people present inside court complex at time of incident
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Police is questioning the people present inside the Rohini court complex on Thursday when a low-intensity explosion took place inside one of the courtrooms, officials said.

The investigation is underway to ascertain who had planted the bag inside the courtroom. It is also being probed from where the white powdery substance was procured. The force is also investigating a possible terror angle. Police said they are checking the CCTV footage of the premises and questioning the people who were present inside the court complex at the time of the incident. Sources had said the powder recovered from the spot seems to be ammonium nitrate, and it has been handed over to the National Security Guard (NSG) who will ascertain more details about it. Prima facie, it appears that the explosive was planted in a tiffin box inside a laptop bag. Battery parts along with electric wires were also recovered from the site. It seems like a battery was set up for the explosion, police had said.

Sources also said that the explosive had shrapnel. But it seems like it was not assembled properly and only the detonator exploded. Meanwhile, the police checked CCTV footage of two hours -- from 8 am to 10 am -- of three entry gates and found that around 250 cars entered the court on the day of the incident. The owners will be called for questioning. Police said they are checking all the CCTV cameras installed in the court premises.

The court officials had said that there are around 75 cameras in Rohini court premises. However, there is no camera at the corridor and inside room number 102 where the incident took place. The cameras are installed at the main gates, court hall area and the police post.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Ashes to have second day-night test in Hobart; Motor racing-Advantage Hamilton after practice for Abu Dhabi showdown and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Ashes to have second day-night test in Hobart; ...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA finds no Blue Origin safety issues after review; TV host Michael Strahan and Alan Shepard's daughter set for Blue Origin launch and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA finds no Blue Origin safety issues after revi...

 Global
3
Man with travel history to Zimbabwe, South Africa tests positive for Omicron in Delhi, second patient of new Covid variant in city: Sources

Man with travel history to Zimbabwe, South Africa tests positive for Omicron...

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Sport-British government to develop new concussion protocols; Soccer-Spain's LaLiga clubs approve CVC 1.9 billion euro capital injection and more

Sports News Roundup: Sport-British government to develop new concussion prot...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021