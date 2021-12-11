Left Menu

Delhi Police chief Rakesh Asthana felicitates 19 security personnel

Delhi Police commissioner Rakesh Asthana on Saturday felicitated 19 personnel selected as best division officers, beat officers, PCR teams and traffic cops, officials said. He felicitated the personnel who performed outstanding duties from August to October, they said. The selected personnel were rewarded with commendation roll and cash rewards along with memento, they added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 11-12-2021 23:57 IST | Created: 11-12-2021 23:57 IST
Delhi Police chief Rakesh Asthana felicitates 19 security personnel
