G7 'absolutely united' over consequences if Russia invades Ukraine - U.S. official

The G7 is absolutely united in its concerns over Russia's military build up, and the consequences for Moscow of any invasion of Ukraine, a senior U.S. State Department official said on Saturday.

The official described talks among G7 foreign ministers in Britain as "intense" and said there was still a diplomatic path to de-escalate the tensions with Russia. "If they choose not to pursue that path, there will be massive consequences and severe costs in response, and the G7 is absolutely united in that," she said.

