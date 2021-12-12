Left Menu

G7 'absolutely united' over consequences if Russia invades Ukraine - U.S. official

Reuters | Updated: 12-12-2021 01:14 IST | Created: 12-12-2021 01:14 IST
G7 'absolutely united' over consequences if Russia invades Ukraine - U.S. official

The G7 is absolutely united in its concerns over Russia's military build up, and the consequences for Moscow of any invasion of Ukraine, a senior U.S. State Department official said on Saturday.

The official described talks among G7 foreign ministers in Britain as "intense" and said there was still a diplomatic path to de-escalate the tensions with Russia. "If they choose not to pursue that path, there will be massive consequences and severe costs in response, and the G7 is absolutely united in that," she said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Ashes to have second day-night test in Hobart; Motor racing-Advantage Hamilton after practice for Abu Dhabi showdown and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Ashes to have second day-night test in Hobart; ...

 Global
2
Man with travel history to Zimbabwe, South Africa tests positive for Omicron in Delhi, second patient of new Covid variant in city: Sources

Man with travel history to Zimbabwe, South Africa tests positive for Omicron...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA finds no Blue Origin safety issues after review; TV host Michael Strahan and Alan Shepard's daughter set for Blue Origin launch and more

Science News Roundup: U.S. FAA finds no Blue Origin safety issues after revi...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Sport-British government to develop new concussion protocols; Soccer-Spain's LaLiga clubs approve CVC 1.9 billion euro capital injection and more

Sports News Roundup: Sport-British government to develop new concussion prot...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021