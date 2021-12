BRIEF-Toyota Motor North America Spokesperson Says No Toyota Plants Were Impacted By Recent Severe Weather Incident In Kentucky

Dec 11 (Reuters) -

* TOYOTA MOTOR NORTH AMERICA SPOKESPERSON SAYS NO TOYOTA PLANTS WERE IMPACTED BY RECENT SEVERE WEATHER INCIDENT IN KENTUCKY

* TOYOTA MOTOR NORTH AMERICA SPOKESPERSON-ASSESSING SITUATION FROM EMPLOYEE STANDPOINT & WON’T LIKELY KNOW UNTIL MONDAY WHEN THEY REPORT TO WORK AGAIN Further company coverage:

