Following is a summary of current world news briefs.

G7 unites behind push to prevent Russia-Ukraine crisis

The Group of Seven richest democracies on Saturday sought to dissuade Russia from invading Ukraine, putting on a united front to warn of dire consequences for any incursion and urging Moscow to return to the negotiating table. Led by British foreign minister Liz Truss, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the European Union and foreign ministers from France, Italy, Germany, Japan and Canada met in the northern English city of Liverpool.

Mass protest in Vienna against Austria's controversial COVID restrictions

Tens of thousands of people rallied in Vienna on Saturday in protest against restrictions introduced to halt the spread of coronavirus in Austria, including mandatory COVID-19 vaccines and home confinement orders for the unvaccinated. Around 1,400 police officers were on duty to oversee the protest, which attracted an estimated 44,000 people, and followed a similar demonstration in the Austrian capital last week.

Australia shortens wait time for COVID-19 booster doses as Omicron cases rise

Australia said on Sunday it will shorten the wait time for people to receive COVID-19 booster vaccines following a rise in cases of the Omicron variant. Australia had previously said it would offer a COVID-19 booster to everyone over 18 and who had their second dose of the vaccine six months prior.

Biden warns Putin: Russia will pay 'a terrible price' if it invades Ukraine

U.S. President Joe Biden on Saturday said he had made it clear to Russian President Vladimir Putin that Russia would pay "a terrible price" and face devastating economic consequences if it invaded Ukraine. Biden told reporters the possibility of sending U.S. ground combat troops to Ukraine in the event of a Russian invasion was "never on the table," although the United States and NATO would be required to send in more forces to eastern flank NATO countries to beef up their defenses.

Palestinians vote in local elections amid rising anger with Abbas

Palestinians held municipal elections in the Israeli-occupied West Bank on Saturday in a rare democratic exercise and amid rising anger with President Mahmoud Abbas after he cancelled planned legislative and presidential votes earlier this year. More than 400,000 Palestinians were eligible to cast ballots for representatives in 154 village councils in the West Bank, where Abbas' Palestinian Authority has limited self-rule. Municipal votes are typically held every four or five years.

India Modi's personal Twitter handle 'briefly compromised' -Prime Minister's Office

India's Prime Minister Narendra Modi's personal Twitter handle was "very briefly compromised," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said in a tweet early on Sunday. The matter was escalated to Twitter and the Prime Minister's personal twitter handle @narendramodi was immediately secured, PMO India's tweet said, adding any tweet shared during the brief period when the account was compromised must be ignored.

Twelve missing in Sicily as building collapses - ANSA

A four-storey building collapsed in the Sicilian town of Ravanusa following a gas explosion and rescuers were searching for 12 missing residents, including three children, ANSA news agency reported. ANSA said the building was on fire after a natural gas pipe exploded in the town of 11,000 near Agrigento, the southwestern Sicilian city famous for its Greek temples.

Time is running out for Iran nuclear deal, Germany says

Germany's foreign minister warned on Saturday that time was running out to find a way to revive a 2015 nuclear deal between world powers and Iran, speaking after meetings with her counterparts from G7 countries. Talks have resumed in Vienna to try to revive the nuclear pact, with both sides trying to gauge the prospects of success after the latest exchanges in the stop-start negotiations.

Russian gas and EU law high on agenda as Scholz visits Poland

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz is in Warsaw on Sunday for talks on the migrant crisis at the Polish-Belarusian border, Poland's row with the EU over judicial independence, tensions with Russia over its military build-up near Ukraine and the fate of a Russian gas pipeline to Germany. The two neighbours have been clear about what they expect from each other.

Support for UK PM Johnson and party sinking amid scandals - poll

Support for British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his ruling Conservative Party has plummeted after a series of scandals, with a majority of voters thinking he should now resign, according to a poll published on Saturday. Johnson has found himself facing criticism on a number of fronts in recent weeks from the funding of the refurbishment of his Downing Street flat to a claim he intervened to ensure pets were evacuated from Kabul during the chaotic Western withdrawal in August.

