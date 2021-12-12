Tihar jail prisoner attacked using barber's scissors while getting hair cut

Left Menu

An inmate of Tihar Jail was attacked allegedly by two other prisoners using a barber's scissors while having a haircut in their ward, jail officials said on Sunday.

According to jail authorities, the incident took place on December 10 inside Central Jail No. 8 of Tihar when two inmates, while they were getting their hair cut by a barber in their ward, suddenly attacked another prisoner using the barber's scissors.

''During the grappling, the victim and one of the attackers sustained injuries and were immediately separated by jail staff. The injuries of both the inmates were not serious,'' a senior jail official said.

They were sent to Deen Dayal Upadhyay hospital for treatment from where they were discharged the same day and came back to jail, he said.

Hari Nagar police station received information from the hospital about the victim Yogesh, who was found admitted after allegedly being assaulted by the other inmates, police said.

The injured did not want to file any complaint. However, an information of the incident was received from jail authorities, a senior police officer said.

A case has been registered in the matter under relevant sections of Indian Penal Code and appropriate legal action will be taken as per investigation in the matter, the officer said.

