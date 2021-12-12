Left Menu

Man hacked to death, leg chopped off by gang of 12: police apprehends four

PTI | Thiruvananthapuram | Updated: 12-12-2021 12:52 IST | Created: 12-12-2021 12:37 IST
A man, wanted in an attempt to murder case was hacked to death and his leg chopped off a day ago by a gang of 12 assailants, four of whom have been taken into custody, police said.

The four arrested include an auto driver whose three-wheeler was used by the assailants to reach the victim's house and then flee from the spot, an officer of Pothencode police station said.

Inquest proceedings are going on, the officer said.

The victim was wanted in an attempt to murder case registered at Attingal Police station, he said, adding that the police were yet to locate him when the incident occurred.

The incident occurred on Saturday afternoon, when the assailants barged into the house where the victim was hiding and chopped off his leg.

He was rushed to the Thiruvananthapuram Medical College, but his life could not be saved, police said. They later threw the limb on the road while fleeing from the area, police said.

Subsequently, on Saturday night, four of them were arrested by police and are presently being questioned at Mangalapuram police station.

They are yet to be handed over to Pothencode Police Station, the officer said.

Investigation is on for the other accused in the case, police said.

