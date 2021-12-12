Left Menu

Mortal remains of Lance Naik B Sai Teja arrive at his hometown Chittoor

The mortal remains of Lance Naik B Sai Teja, who lost his life in the military chopper crash has been brought to his hometown Chittoor today.

ANI | Chittoor (Andhra Pradesh) | Updated: 12-12-2021 12:57 IST | Created: 12-12-2021 12:57 IST
Mortal remains of Lance Naik B Sai Teja arrive at his hometown Chittoor
Mortal remains of Lance Naik B Sai Teja at Chittoor.. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The mortal remains of Lance Naik B Sai Teja, who lost his life in the military chopper crash has been brought to his hometown Chittoor today. Yesterday, Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy announced Rs 50 lakh ex-gratia to the family of Lance Naik B Sai Teja, who lost his life in the Tamil Nadu chopper crash.

13 people were killed when the IAF's helicopter carrying them crashed near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on December 8. Those who died in the crash include Chief of Defence Staff General Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, his Defence Adviser Brigadier Lakhbinder Singh Lidder, Staff Officer Lieutenant Colonel Harjinder Singh and nine other Armed Forces personnel including the Air Force helicopter crew.

Group Captain Varun Singh is the lone survivor of the crash and is presently on life support in Military Hospital, Wellington. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
No compromise with cyber criminals: CM Bommai

No compromise with cyber criminals: CM Bommai

 India
2
UPDATE 2-A year after first U.S. shots, pandemic hallmarks re-emerge

UPDATE 2-A year after first U.S. shots, pandemic hallmarks re-emerge

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Ashes to have second day-night test in Hobart; Motor racing-Advantage Hamilton after practice for Abu Dhabi showdown and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Ashes to have second day-night test in Hobart; ...

 Global
4
World News SRoundup: Tibetan students lock themselves to Olympic rings to protest Beijing games; Iran is serious in nuclear talks with world powers - president and more

World News SRoundup: Tibetan students lock themselves to Olympic rings to pr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021