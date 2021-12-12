Left Menu

Army officer kills himself in J-K's Ramban

PTI | Banihal/Jammu | Updated: 12-12-2021 13:18 IST | Created: 12-12-2021 13:03 IST
Army officer kills himself in J-K's Ramban
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A 29-year-old Army Major allegedly shot himself dead with his service rifle at a camp in Ramban district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said on Sunday.

Major Parvinder Singh, a resident of Delhi, was at his residential quarter inside the camp at Mahubal in Khari area of Banihal when he fatally shot himself with an AK assault rifle Saturday night, the officials said.

They said the officer had joined the camp as company commander recently.

The motive behind his taking such an extreme step was not known immediately, the officials said. Police have started inquest proceedings under Section 174 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) and further investigation is on, they added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
No compromise with cyber criminals: CM Bommai

No compromise with cyber criminals: CM Bommai

 India
2
UPDATE 2-A year after first U.S. shots, pandemic hallmarks re-emerge

UPDATE 2-A year after first U.S. shots, pandemic hallmarks re-emerge

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Ashes to have second day-night test in Hobart; Motor racing-Advantage Hamilton after practice for Abu Dhabi showdown and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Ashes to have second day-night test in Hobart; ...

 Global
4
World News SRoundup: Tibetan students lock themselves to Olympic rings to protest Beijing games; Iran is serious in nuclear talks with world powers - president and more

World News SRoundup: Tibetan students lock themselves to Olympic rings to pr...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021