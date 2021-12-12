Israeli premier to pay first visit to UAE since formalising ties
12-12-2021
Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett will travel the United Arab Emirates and meet the Gulf state's de facto ruler on Sunday in the highest-level public visit since the countries formalised relations last year, Israeli media said.
