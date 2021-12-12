Left Menu

G7 warns Russia of 'massive consequences' over Ukraine: draft statement

Reuters | Liverpool | Updated: 12-12-2021 15:26 IST
G7 warns Russia of 'massive consequences' over Ukraine: draft statement
Foreign ministers from the Group of Seven developed countries warned on Sunday of "massive consequences" for Russia if it engages in further military aggression towards Ukraine, according to a draft statement seen by Reuters.

"Russia should be in no doubt that further military aggression against Ukraine would have massive consequences and severe cost," the draft statement said, confirmed by G7 sources. (Writing by Andy Bruce; editing by Guy Faulconbridge)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

