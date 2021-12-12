Left Menu

G7 is concerned about China's 'coercive' economic policies - UK's Truss

Reuters | London | Updated: 12-12-2021 15:51 IST | Created: 12-12-2021 15:39 IST
G7 is concerned about China's 'coercive' economic policies - UK's Truss
Image Credit: Wikimedia Commons
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

The Group of Seven major industrialized countries are concerned about the "coercive" economic policies of China, British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said on Sunday.

"We have been clear at this meeting this weekend that we are concerned about the coercive economic policies of China," Truss said at a G7 news conference in Liverpool. "And what we want to do is build the investment reach, the economic trade reach, of like-minded, freedom-loving democracies."

