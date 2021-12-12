Britain tells Iran: still time for a 'last chance' nuclear deal
Reuters | Liverpool | Updated: 12-12-2021 15:45 IST | Created: 12-12-2021 15:45 IST
- Country:
- Australia
Britain told Iran on Sunday that there was still time for Tehran to save the nuclear deal but that this was the last chance for Iranian negotiators to come to the table with serious proposals.
"This is the last chance for Iran to come to the negotiating table with a serious resolution to this issue, which has to be agreeing the terms of the JCPOA," British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss said.
"This is their last chance and it is vital that they do so. We will not allow Iran to acquire a nuclear weapon."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Birdshot and tear gas fired at protesters in Iran's city, Isfahan
British Diplomatic Mission marshals memorial service for Percy Norris in Mumbai
UPDATE 1-Two cases of coronavirus Omicron variant detected in Britain
Tennis-Britain beat France, Australian De Minaur wins at Davis Cup
Two cases of coronavirus Omicron variant detected in Britain