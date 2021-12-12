Left Menu

Chopper crash: Punjab village bids farewell to Naik Gursewak Singh

He last visited his family in November.

Three-year-old Fatehdeep on Sunday lit the funeral pyre of his father Naik Gursewak Singh, who died in the IAF chopper crash in Tamil Nadu, in his village Dode Sodhian here.

Fatehdeep was dressed in clothes similar to the Army uniform that his mother had recently bought for him as Gursewak had once expressed the wish to see his son in Army fatigues.

Singh was among the 13 people, including Chief of Defence Staff Bipin Rawat and his wife, killed in the chopper crash near Coonoor in Tamil Nadu on December 8.

A large number of people lined up on both sides of a road near Singh's house as his mortal remains, wrapped in the Indian tricolour, were brought home from neighbouring Amritsar district.

He was accorded a gun salute as locals chanted 'Amar Rahe'.

Singh is survived by his wife Jaspreet Kaur, daughters Simratdeep Kaur (9) and Gurleen Kaur (7), son Fatehdeep and father Kabal Singh. He last visited his family in November. Besides family members and relatives, his last rites were attended by Deputy Commissioner Tarn Taran Kulwant Singh, Army and civil administration officials and hundreds of villagers.

The deputy commissioner said according to government rules, Singh's family will be given ex gratia payment. One member of the family will be given a government job and his children will be provided free education.

