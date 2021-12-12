Left Menu

Maha: Sessions court upholds woman constable's conviction in extortion case

PTI | Thane | Updated: 12-12-2021 17:16 IST | Created: 12-12-2021 16:53 IST
Maha: Sessions court upholds woman constable's conviction in extortion case
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A sessions court in Kalyan in Thane district has upheld the conviction and 6-month rigorous imprisonment of a woman police constable for extortion.

Rohini Ankush Bhosale, who has since been removed from service, was convicted in the case by a magistrate's court in Murbad here in 2004, and she had filed an appeal in the Kalyan sessions court, which was dismissed on Friday by Additional Sessions Judge SS Gorwade.

Additional Public Prosecutor Sachin Kulkarni said Bhosale had taken Rs 15,000 from a shopkeeper in 2003 after threatening to file a case of petrol black-marketing against him.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-A year after first U.S. shots, pandemic hallmarks re-emerge

UPDATE 2-A year after first U.S. shots, pandemic hallmarks re-emerge

 Global
2
No compromise with cyber criminals: CM Bommai

No compromise with cyber criminals: CM Bommai

 India
3
World News SRoundup: Tibetan students lock themselves to Olympic rings to protest Beijing games; Iran is serious in nuclear talks with world powers - president and more

World News SRoundup: Tibetan students lock themselves to Olympic rings to pr...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Ashes to have second day-night test in Hobart; Motor racing-Advantage Hamilton after practice for Abu Dhabi showdown and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Ashes to have second day-night test in Hobart; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021