Maha: Sessions court upholds woman constable's conviction in extortion case

A sessions court in Kalyan in Thane district has upheld the conviction and 6-month rigorous imprisonment of a woman police constable for extortion.

Rohini Ankush Bhosale, who has since been removed from service, was convicted in the case by a magistrate's court in Murbad here in 2004, and she had filed an appeal in the Kalyan sessions court, which was dismissed on Friday by Additional Sessions Judge SS Gorwade.

Additional Public Prosecutor Sachin Kulkarni said Bhosale had taken Rs 15,000 from a shopkeeper in 2003 after threatening to file a case of petrol black-marketing against him.

