Pope calls for 'serious international dialogue' to defuse Ukraine tensions

Reuters | Vatican City | Updated: 12-12-2021 17:11 IST | Created: 12-12-2021 16:59 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia
  • Country:
  • Italy

Pope Francis, in his first comments on the tensions between the West and Russia over Ukraine, called on Sunday for serious international dialogue to resolve tensions and urged both sides to avoid an armed conflict.

"Weapons are not the path to take. May this Christmas bring peace to Ukraine," he told thousands of people in St. Peter's Square for his noon Sunday blessing and address.

