Pope calls for 'serious international dialogue' to defuse Ukraine tensions
Reuters | Vatican City | Updated: 12-12-2021 17:11 IST | Created: 12-12-2021 16:59 IST
- Country:
- Italy
Pope Francis, in his first comments on the tensions between the West and Russia over Ukraine, called on Sunday for serious international dialogue to resolve tensions and urged both sides to avoid an armed conflict.
"Weapons are not the path to take. May this Christmas bring peace to Ukraine," he told thousands of people in St. Peter's Square for his noon Sunday blessing and address.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pope Francis
- Ukraine
- West
- St. Peter's Square
- Russia
Advertisement
ALSO READ
At least one dead in gas explosion in southern Ukraine
Russia spy chief says Ukraine invasion plan 'malicious' U.S. propaganda
Ukraine's foreign minister blames Russia for stalled Donbas conflict resolution
Death toll in gas explosion at apartment building in Ukraine rises to 2
Pope Francis pained at migrant deaths in English Channel