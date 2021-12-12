PDP Youth Convention at Mehbooba Mufti's Srinagar residence barred citing security reasons

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday did not allow the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to hold a youth convention at party president Mehbooba Mufti's 'Fairview' residence on Gupkar Road because there were credible inputs of vehicle bound IEDs being used to target civilians and high-security installations. In a statement issued to media, the police spokesman said the gathering of at least 1000 people was expected at Mufti's 'Fairview' residence.

"Given the prevalent Covid situation and larger security implications resulting from allowing such a large number of people and accompanying cars and vehicles into a high-security zone, it was not advisable to allow such a large flow of people and unchecked vehicles," the police said. The spokesman further said there are credible inputs of vehicle-bound IEDs being used to target civilians and high-security installations.

"The Gupkar Road houses high-security buildings of various organisations and security-sensitive establishments and intelligence agencies. Allowing a large number of vehicles to be parked in this high-security zone would have jeopardised the security in the area. It is pertinent to mention that no such gatherings and amassing of vehicles were allowed on the road earlier too," it added. Moreover, no official residence has been known to have hosted large political rallies on Gupkar Road in the recent past. Legal Orders for necessary restrictions on the convention were passed by the Executive Magistrate, South Srinagar keeping in mind the COVID protocol and security sensitiveness of the Gupkar zone.

"It is completely incorrect that Mufti is under house arrest. However, the local administration had advised PDP to apply for holding this convention in a more open area in view of Covid-19 and security reasons," the police further said. (ANI)

