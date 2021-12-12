Nagpur man attacked with knives after drunken brawl
A 22-year-old man was stabbed and left seriously injured by four persons following a drunken brawl during a birthday party here in Maharashtra, police said on Sunday.The incident occurred in Shanti Nagar area on Friday night when Neeraj Tiwari was attending the birthday bash of his friend, an official said.
The incident occurred in Shanti Nagar area on Friday night when Neeraj Tiwari was attending the birthday bash of his friend, an official said. An argument broke out between Tiwari and four other youngsters over some issue, following which they attacked him with knives, he said. Tiwari received injuries to his face and head in the incident. He was rushed to a hospital by other guests. Police have registered a case under section 307 (Attempt to murder) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and looking for the accused.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
