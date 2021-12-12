Left Menu

Scholz and Poland's PM to discuss migration, energy, EU

The good neighbourly ties are still overshadowed by World War II, especially under Polands current nationalist government.Germanys new foreign minister, Annalena Baerbock, was in Warsaw on Friday. She voiced Germanys support for Poland which has sealed its eastern frontier to migrants who are apparently encouraged by the Belarus government to seek illegal passage.

PTI | Warsaw | Updated: 12-12-2021 17:32 IST | Created: 12-12-2021 17:21 IST
Scholz and Poland's PM to discuss migration, energy, EU
Representative image
  • Country:
  • Poland

Germany's new chancellor, Olaf Scholz, is coming to Warsaw Sunday afternoon for talks with Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki about migration, energy, European Union matters and tensions east of the bloc's border.

It is one of Scholz's early visits after he was sworn in with his coalition Cabinet on Wednesday.

Poland is a vocal opponent of the Nord Stream 2 pipeline that is to carry Russian gas directly to Germany, saying it makes Europe dependent on Russia's deliveries.

The government in Warsaw is also involved in an intensifying dispute with the European Commission, the EU's executive arm, which is withholding pandemic recovery funds from Poland saying the government's policies erode judicial independence there.

Scholz and Morawiecki are also to discuss complex bilateral relations under Germany's new government. The good neighbourly ties are still overshadowed by World War II, especially under Poland's current nationalist government.

Germany's new foreign minister, Annalena Baerbock, was in Warsaw on Friday. She voiced Germany's support for Poland which has sealed its eastern frontier to migrants who are apparently encouraged by the Belarus government to seek illegal passage. She also called for humanitarian treatment of the migrants stuck at the border.

On Friday, Scholz met with French President Emmanuel Macron in Paris and later with EU and NATO officials in Brussels.

Scholz, a centre-left politician, became Germany's ninth post-World War II chancellor, opening a new era for the EU's most populous nation and largest economy after Angela Merkel's 16-year tenure.

His government is composed of a coalition of his centre-left Social Democrats, the environmentalist Greens and the pro-business Free Democrats.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-A year after first U.S. shots, pandemic hallmarks re-emerge

UPDATE 2-A year after first U.S. shots, pandemic hallmarks re-emerge

 Global
2
No compromise with cyber criminals: CM Bommai

No compromise with cyber criminals: CM Bommai

 India
3
World News SRoundup: Tibetan students lock themselves to Olympic rings to protest Beijing games; Iran is serious in nuclear talks with world powers - president and more

World News SRoundup: Tibetan students lock themselves to Olympic rings to pr...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Ashes to have second day-night test in Hobart; Motor racing-Advantage Hamilton after practice for Abu Dhabi showdown and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Ashes to have second day-night test in Hobart; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021