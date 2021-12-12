Cop, civic volunteer arrested for molesting woman in Bengal

An assistant sub-inspector and a civic volunteer have been arrested for allegedly molesting a woman in Karunamoyee area, police said on Sunday. The woman, in her twenties, had arrived in a bus from Asansol around midnight on Thursday and sought help from the accused, they said.

The duo offered a lift to the woman in their motorcycle and allegedly molested her, a senior police officer said, adding, they were suspended. The woman, who was dropped at Ultadanga Crossing by the accused in the early hours of Friday, had lodged a complaint at Kasba Police Station. Further investigation is underway, the officer said.

Reacting to the incident, BJP state President Sukanta Majumdar said there is no safety of women in the state. ''The incident shows how hollow are the promises made by the Trinamool Congress government about safety of women in the city,'' Majumdar told reporters.

