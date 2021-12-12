Left Menu

Cop, civic volunteer arrested for molesting woman in Bengal

The woman, in her twenties, had arrived in a bus from Asansol around midnight on Thursday and sought help from the accused, they said.The duo offered a lift to the woman in their motorcycle and allegedly molested her, a senior police officer said, adding, they were suspended.

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 12-12-2021 17:28 IST | Created: 12-12-2021 17:25 IST
Cop, civic volunteer arrested for molesting woman in Bengal
representational image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An assistant sub-inspector and a civic volunteer have been arrested for allegedly molesting a woman in Karunamoyee area, police said on Sunday. The woman, in her twenties, had arrived in a bus from Asansol around midnight on Thursday and sought help from the accused, they said.

The duo offered a lift to the woman in their motorcycle and allegedly molested her, a senior police officer said, adding, they were suspended. The woman, who was dropped at Ultadanga Crossing by the accused in the early hours of Friday, had lodged a complaint at Kasba Police Station. Further investigation is underway, the officer said.

Reacting to the incident, BJP state President Sukanta Majumdar said there is no safety of women in the state. ''The incident shows how hollow are the promises made by the Trinamool Congress government about safety of women in the city,'' Majumdar told reporters.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 2-A year after first U.S. shots, pandemic hallmarks re-emerge

UPDATE 2-A year after first U.S. shots, pandemic hallmarks re-emerge

 Global
2
No compromise with cyber criminals: CM Bommai

No compromise with cyber criminals: CM Bommai

 India
3
World News SRoundup: Tibetan students lock themselves to Olympic rings to protest Beijing games; Iran is serious in nuclear talks with world powers - president and more

World News SRoundup: Tibetan students lock themselves to Olympic rings to pr...

 Global
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Ashes to have second day-night test in Hobart; Motor racing-Advantage Hamilton after practice for Abu Dhabi showdown and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Ashes to have second day-night test in Hobart; ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Kazakhstan and the EU explore a deeper partnership

New partnerships forming in fight against Sahelian insurgency

The strange case of Africa’s stolen IP addresses

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021