Helicopter crash: Lt Col Singh cremated with full military honours

Lt Colonel Harjinder Singh, who was among the 13 people killed in a helicopter crash in Coonoor in Tamil Nadu last week, was cremated with full military honours at the Brar Square crematorium here on Sunday.

His daughter performed the last rites.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, MoS Defence Ajay Bhatt and the chiefs of the armed forces laid wreaths on the mortal remains of Lt Col Singh at the Brar Square in Delhi Cantonment before his cremation.

Army chief General M M Naravane, Air chief Marshal Vivek Ram Chaudhari, Navy chief Admiral R Hari Kumar, and other officers paid tributes to Lt Col Singh, who is survived by his wife Maj Agnes P Manezes (retd.) and daughter Preet Kaur.

The defence minister was also seen consoling the family members of Lt Colonel Singh.

"Paid tributes to Lt. Colonel Harjinder Singh who died in the tragic helicopter crash in Tamil Nadu. His untimely demise is extremely saddening. My deepest condolences to his family and friends. May God give them strength to bear this massive loss," the minister tweeted.

India's first Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen Bipin Rawat, his wife Madhulika Rawat, Lt Colonel Harjinder Singh and 10 others, all from the armed forces, were killed in the helicopter crash in Coonoor on December 8.

Born on April 17, 1978, Lt Colonel Singh was commissioned into the Indian Army in September 2001.

He served as Staff Officer to the CDS and belonged to 11 Gorkha Rifles, the same regiment as Rawat.

The army officer served at the Line of Actual Control in the country's northeast as well as at the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir.

He also served as instructor at the Indian Military Academy in Dehradun.

Two days ago, Gen Rawat and his wife were given a send-off with full military honours at the Brar Square crematorium.

The lone survivor of the crash, Group Captain Varun Singh, is undergoing treatment in Bengaluru.

Others who were killed in the crash were Wing Commander P S Chauhan, Squadron Leader K Singh, Naik Gursewak Singh, Naik Jitender Kumar, Lance Naik Vivek, Lance Naik B S Teja, Havaldar Satpal, JWO Das and JWO Pradeep.

